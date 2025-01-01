



The recent statements by Bangladesh's Army Chief, General Waker-Uz-Zaman, highlight the intricate and evolving relationship between Bangladesh and India. In an interview, he emphasized that India is an "important neighbour" and that Bangladesh is "dependent on India in many ways," reflecting a nuanced understanding of their interdependence.





General Zaman described the relationship as one of "give and take," asserting that both nations have vested interests in each other's stability and security. He noted that India has significant interests in ensuring stability within Bangladesh, which is crucial for regional security.





The Army Chief stressed that the relationship must be rooted in fairness. He indicated that both countries should prioritize each other's strategic interests equally, ensuring that neither side acts contrary to the other's needs. This sentiment aligns with calls from other Bangladeshi leaders for a relationship based on equality and mutual respect.





Zaman assured that Bangladesh would not engage in activities that undermine India's strategic interests, while he expects similar respect from India. He highlighted ongoing discussions about unresolved issues such as water rights and border security, which are critical for both nations.





The Army Chief mentioned that while Bangladesh utilizes military equipment from China, it maintains a balanced foreign policy aimed at fostering good relations with all nations, including India. This reflects a broader strategy of maintaining diverse partnerships while recognizing India's pivotal role in regional dynamics.





General Waker-Uz-Zaman's remarks underscore the importance of a balanced and equitable relationship between Bangladesh and India. As both nations navigate their mutual dependencies, the emphasis on fairness and cooperation will be crucial in addressing ongoing challenges and fostering stability in the region.





