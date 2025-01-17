



The Philippines is currently engaged in advanced negotiations with India to acquire nine additional BrahMos anti-ship missile batteries, a move aimed at bolstering its defence capabilities amid rising tensions with China in the South China Sea. This initiative is part of the Integrated Shore-Based Anti-Ship Missile System (ISBASMS) Acquisition Project, which encompasses both the Philippine Army and Marine Corps.





he revised project aims to acquire nine missile batteries, expanding on the earlier Land-Based Anti-Ship Missile System (LBASMS) Acquisition Project, which initially proposed two batteries.





In 2022, the Philippines signed a significant agreement with India worth $375 million for three batteries of the BrahMos missile system, marking India's first major export of this advanced weaponry. The initial delivery was completed in April 2024, with training provided to Philippine personnel on the operation and maintenance of these systems. The BrahMos missile, developed through a collaboration between India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia's NPO Mashinostroyenia, is known for its supersonic speed (up to Mach 2.8) and a range that varies between 290 to 900 kilometers depending on the variant.





In April 2024, the Philippines received its first batch of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, marking a significant milestone in defence cooperation between India and the Philippines. This delivery was part of a $375 million agreement signed in January 2022, which includes three batteries of the shore-based anti-ship variant of the BrahMos missile system, along with mobile launchers and an Integrated Logistics Support (ILS) package.





The decision to expand the BrahMos missile battery acquisition reflects the Philippines' strategic recalibration in response to China's increasing military assertiveness in the region. The BrahMos missile system is designed primarily for anti-ship operations and can be launched from various platforms, enhancing the Philippines' coastal defence capabilities against potential threats from Chinese naval forces.





The Philippine Marine Corps was the first export customer of the BrahMos missile system. These systems are currently deployed in the Coastal Defence Regiment, with further acquisitions under negotiation.





In addition to countering Chinese maritime activities, this acquisition is part of a broader effort by the Philippines to modernize its military capabilities through partnerships with various nations, including the United States and Japan. The country's military strategy has been increasingly focused on enhancing deterrence measures in light of ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea.





Current Negotiations





The ongoing negotiations for nine additional BrahMos batteries represent a significant escalation from earlier plans that aimed for only two batteries under a previous project. The revised project seeks to strengthen coastal defences and improve operational readiness against potential maritime threats, particularly in contested waters like those surrounding the Spratly Islands.





The Philippines' negotiations with India for these missile systems underscore a critical shift in regional defence postures as Southeast Asian nations seek to enhance their military capabilities in response to geopolitical challenges posed by China.





Agencies







