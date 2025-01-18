



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India has recently reiterated its strong stance against terrorism, emphasizing that "terrorism needs to be fought tooth and nail." This declaration was made during a session on January 17, 2025, where officials highlighted India's commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, particularly in light of ongoing global security challenges.





The MEA underscored the need for an unwavering approach to counter-terrorism, reflecting India's resolve to tackle both domestic and international terrorist threats.





India is actively engaging in dialogues with countries like Malaysia and Kuwait to enhance cooperation in counter-terrorism efforts. These discussions include sharing best practices, intelligence, and strategies to disrupt terrorist financing networks.





The Indian government has acknowledged that it conducts covert operations to dismantle terrorist networks operating beyond its borders. This approach is deemed necessary to avoid breaches of international law that could arise from overt actions.





This strong reaffirmation of India's position comes amidst heightened tensions related to terrorism, including recent diplomatic disputes involving accusations against India regarding its actions abroad. The MEA's statements reflect a broader strategy aimed at reinforcing India's security framework while fostering international partnerships to address the complex landscape of global terrorism.





India's firm stance on terrorism is part of its larger foreign policy strategy, which seeks to balance assertiveness with diplomatic engagement in a polarized world.





ANI







