



The Indian Army is making significant strides in its artillery modernisation efforts, focusing on indigenous systems to enhance its operational capabilities. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to bolster firepower and improve responsiveness in diverse terrains, particularly along the borders with China and Pakistan.





Mounted Gun System (MGS) Trials





The Indian Army is set to commence trials for the Mounted Gun System (MGS) in 2025. This system, based on the 155 mm/52 calibre Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), aims to enhance mobility and firepower. The MGS will be mounted on high-mobility vehicles, allowing for rapid deployment and repositioning in various operational scenarios. The Army plans to procure 800 units of the MGS, reflecting a commitment to modernizing its artillery capabilities through indigenous development.





Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS)





The ATAGS has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with private sector partners like Bharat Forge and Tata Advanced Systems. This state-of-the-art howitzer has demonstrated impressive capabilities, including a firing range of up to 47 km during trials. The Indian Army aims to finalize a contract for 307 ATAGS platforms by March 2025, further solidifying its reliance on domestically produced equipment.





K9 Vajra Self-Propelled Howitzers





The K9 Vajra, a self-propelled tracked artillery gun, is another cornerstone of the Army's modernisation efforts. Originally designed for desert warfare, it has proven effective in high-altitude regions as well. The Indian Ministry of Defence recently signed a contract with Larsen & Toubro for an additional 100 K9 Vajra guns, enhancing the Army's firepower across various terrains.





Strategic Goals And Future Plans





The modernisation program reflects India's commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the "Atmanirbharta" initiative. The focus is not only on acquiring advanced weaponry but also on developing indigenous platforms that reduce dependence on foreign suppliers.





This includes:





Expanding Rocket Systems: The Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher system is undergoing upgrades to extend its range significantly, with plans to reach up to 300 km.





Standardisation of Artillery: By 2042, the Indian Army aims to standardize all artillery guns to the 155 mm calibre, ensuring uniformity and ease of maintenance across its artillery regiments.





Enhanced Ammunition: Development of extended-range ammunition for existing systems is underway, which could further strengthen the Army's artillery capabilities without necessitating additional long-range systems.





The ongoing modernisation efforts are expected to transform the Indian Army's artillery capabilities, ensuring readiness against contemporary threats while fostering a robust domestic defence industry. These developments underline the Army's commitment to indigenous solutions, aligning with the government's 'Make in India' initiative. The enhanced Pinaka system, combined with ATAGS and K9 Vajra, signifies a leap forward in India's artillery modernisation, ensuring that the Army remains well-prepared to meet future challenges.





