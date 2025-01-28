



Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated U.S. President Donald Trump on his historic second term during a phone call on January 27, 2025. In his message, Modi expressed his delight at speaking with Trump, referring to him as a "dear friend." He emphasized the commitment of both nations to a "mutually beneficial and trusted partnership," highlighting their shared goals for global peace, prosperity, and security.





In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Modi stated:





“Delighted to speak with my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump @POTUS. Congratulated him on his historic second term. We are committed to a mutually beneficial and trusted partnership. We will work together for the welfare of our people and towards global peace, prosperity…”.





The conversation marked the first direct communication between the two leaders since Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025. During the call, they discussed various aspects of their bilateral relationship, including cooperation in technology, trade, investment, energy, and defense. They also exchanged views on pressing global issues such as the situations in West Asia and Ukraine.





Additionally, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar represented India at Trump's inauguration ceremony and carried a personal letter from Modi to the new president. This gesture underscores the importance India places on its relationship with the United States.





Both leaders reaffirmed their dedication to strengthening ties and working collaboratively for the benefit of their nations and the world at large.





ANI







