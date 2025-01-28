



India has confirmed a significant deal to export BrahMos missiles to Indonesia, valued at ₹3,800 crore (approximately $450 million). This announcement highlights India's growing capabilities in defence manufacturing and its ambition to become a key player in global defence exports. The BrahMos missile, developed through a joint venture between India and Russia, is known for its speed and precision, capable of reaching speeds of Mach 2.8 and striking targets up to 290 km away.





While the deal has been reported as being in advanced stages, top government sources indicate that it has not yet been finalized. Ongoing discussions are focused on various aspects, including technology transfer, which remains a critical issue in defence agreements. A high-level Indonesian defence delegation is expected to visit India soon to further negotiate the details and explore broader defence cooperation opportunities.





A high-level Indonesian delegation, led by Navy Chief Admiral Muhammad Ali, visited BrahMos Aerospace headquarters. During this visit, they were briefed on the missile's specifications, including its speed, range, and versatility, which allows for launch from land, air, and sea platforms. The discussions during the delegation's visit also focused on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation. Both countries affirmed their commitment to deepening collaboration in defence manufacturing and modernization programs.





The deal is represents a major step in India's defence exports, particularly following a similar agreement with the Philippines. The BrahMos missile, developed through a joint venture between India and Russia, is known for its speed and precision, making it a valuable asset for enhancing Indonesia's military capabilities.





While discussions are advanced, formal agreements have yet to be signed. Key issues such as technology transfer remain under negotiation. A high-level Indonesian defence delegation is expected to visit India soon to continue discussions and explore broader defence cooperation opportunities, which may include shipbuilding and aircraft carrier construction.





Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has been a strong advocate for acquiring advanced military systems, including the BrahMos missile, as part of Indonesia's military modernization efforts amid growing security concerns in the Indo-Pacific region. The missile would enhance Indonesia's defence posture alongside its existing assets like Russian-made fighter jets and submarines.





The discussions surrounding the BrahMos deal are part of a broader effort to strengthen defence ties between India and Indonesia. Both countries are committed to enhancing cooperation in various sectors, including trade and maritime security. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized Indonesia's role as a key partner in maintaining regional security.





The BrahMos missile deal is in advanced stages, it has not yet reached finalization. Ongoing negotiations and upcoming diplomatic visits will be crucial for moving the agreement forward.





