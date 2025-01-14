



Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Sonamarg Tunnel on January 13, 2025, in Jammu and Kashmir, marking a significant advancement in infrastructure for the region. The 6.5 km tunnel, constructed at a cost of ₹2,700 crore, aims to provide year-round connectivity between Srinagar and the popular tourist destination of Sonamarg, bypassing areas prone to landslides and avalanches.





Situated at over 8,650 feet above sea level, the tunnel also includes a 7.5-meter-wide emergency escape passage. The new tunnel enhances access to the strategically vital region of Ladakh.





Benefits





The tunnel is expected to transform Sonamarg into a year-round tourist destination, particularly enhancing winter tourism and adventure sports.





It will facilitate local employment, trade, and improve connectivity with Ladakh, significantly reducing travel time from hours to approximately 15 minutes.





This project is part of broader initiatives to make Jammu and Kashmir one of India's most connected regions, alongside other major projects like the upcoming Zojila Tunnel.





During the inauguration, PM Modi emphasizsed the importance of this infrastructural development in enhancing the quality of life for residents and promoting tourism in the region. He also interacted with construction workers and officials involved in the project.





Agencies







