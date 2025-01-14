



SRINAGAR: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday welcomed Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s assertion that those who commit violence will always face defeat in the region.





Speaking at the inauguration of the Z-Morh Tunnel by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Omar Abdullah said that those who support violence will never succeed in Jammu and Kashmir.





“Perpetrators of violence will always face defeat in Jammu and Kashmir, and we will not allow them to harm democracy in our region,” Abdullah said.





BJP MLA and leader of the opposition in the JK Assembly, Sunil Sharma, expressed his appreciation for the Chief Minister’s statement.





“We welcome Omar Abdullah’s stance on terrorism. Previously, certain political parties acted as shields for separatism, but since the abrogation of Article 370, the scenario has drastically changed. Terrorism is being wiped out, and while occasional incidents occur, we firmly believe it will soon be eradicated,” Sharma said.





Sharma also noted that Omar Abdullah raised the issue of statehood during his address. “Let me remind you that the Prime Minister has already stated that statehood will be restored at the appropriate time,” he added.





The BJP leader highlighted the significant changes in Jammu and Kashmir since the region became a Union Territory.





“Since the Ministry of Home Affairs took charge, the law and order situation has greatly improved. Now, all political parties, including those in Jammu and Kashmir, understand that the Centre will never tolerate terrorism or separatism,” he said.





Sharma further lauded the transformation of the region’s political and social landscape under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.





He cited the example of MP Engineer Rashid, who he said previously opposed the governor’s authority but now appears to appreciate the progress initiated by the current government. “Engineer Rashid, who used to disrupt the governor’s addresses, is now acknowledging the developments spearheaded by the Prime Minister and Home Minister,” Sharma remarked.





“This is a new Jammu and Kashmir. Projects like the ring road, railways, highways, and tunnels have brought peace, eliminated stone-pelting, and curbed terrorism. This is the ‘Naya Kashmir,’ a direct result of PM Modi’s leadership,” he added.





Sharma also highlighted improvements to the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, which was once in poor condition.





“Today, the situation has transformed. Projects like the Ring Road, the Rafiabad-Kupwara road, and plans to reduce travel time between Kashmir and Delhi to eight or nine hours demonstrate the progress made,” Sharma concluded.





KINS







