



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's recent visit to Spain has significantly advanced the relationship between India and the European Union, particularly through his discussions with Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares. This meeting, held on January 13, 2025, emphasised the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation and highlighted Spain's influential role within the EU.





India and Spain formalised two agreements focused on sports and sustainable urban development, showcasing a commitment to broadening areas of cooperation between the two nations.





Jaishankar noted that defence cooperation is intensifying, with over 230 Spanish companies currently operating in India. He encouraged further participation in India's "Make in India" initiative, which aims to boost domestic manufacturing and design.





The year 2026 has been designated as a year for culture tourism and artificial intelligence, aimed at fostering closer people-to-people ties between India and Spain.





Jaishankar highlighted India's strong trade interests in the Mediterranean region, noting that annual trade with Mediterranean countries is approximately USD 80 billion. He expressed intentions for increased visibility and collaboration in this region, particularly concerning green hydrogen projects.





Jaishankar asserted that the deepening ties between India and Spain, alongside their partnership within the EU, can serve as a stabilising factor amid global uncertainties. He emphasised the need for collaboration on various global issues, including developments in the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East, and concerns about terrorism.





This visit marks a continuation of momentum following Spanish President Pedro Sanchez's visit to India in late 2024, reinforcing a strategic partnership that both nations are keen to develop further.





ANI







