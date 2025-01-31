



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences regarding the tragic mid-air collision that occurred near Washington, D.C., resulting in significant loss of life. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he stated, "Deeply saddened by loss of lives in the tragic collision in Washington DC.





Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. We stand in solidarity with the people of the United States".





The incident, which took place on January 29, 2025, involved an American Airlines regional jet carrying 60 passengers and four crew members colliding with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter during its approach to Ronald Reagan National Airport.





Initial reports indicate that all 67 individuals on board both aircraft are feared dead, with recovery operations ongoing in the Potomac River where the aircraft crashed.





U.S. President Donald Trump has also commented on the tragedy, confirming that there are no survivors and emphasizing the government's commitment to recovery efforts. As search teams continue their work in challenging conditions, discussions surrounding air traffic safety have been reignited due to this devastating accident.





ANI







