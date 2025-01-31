



Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav recently emphasized the state's potential as a premier global investment destination, highlighting its world-class infrastructure.





During a roadshow in Japan aimed at attracting investors, Yadav outlined the state's abundant natural resources and the incentives available for businesses looking to invest in Madhya Pradesh. This event was part of the promotional activities for the upcoming Global Investors Summit scheduled for February 24-25, 2025.





Yadav's remarks reflect a broader strategy to enhance Madhya Pradesh's appeal to international investors by showcasing its development initiatives and fostering cordial relations with potential business partners.





The Chief Minister's efforts are part of a concerted push to position the state as a significant player in the global investment landscape, leveraging its infrastructure and resources to attract foreign capital and expertise.





ANI







