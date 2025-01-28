



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump recently engaged in a significant phone conversation, marking their first dialogue since Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025. The discussion, which took place on January 27, 2025, focused on enhancing their mutually beneficial partnership and addressed pressing global issues, including the situations in West Asia and Ukraine.





Both leaders reaffirmed their dedication to strengthening the India-US relationship, emphasizing cooperation in areas such as technology, trade, investment, energy, and defence. Modi expressed his congratulations to Trump on his second term and highlighted their shared goals for global peace and prosperity.





The conversation included discussions on the ongoing conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine. Both leaders reiterated their commitment to working together to promote global stability and security.





Modi and Trump agreed to stay in close contact and expressed intentions to meet soon at a mutually convenient time. There is anticipation of a potential bilateral meeting later this year, possibly during a Quad Leaders' Summit hosted by India.





This call followed External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's attendance at Trump's inauguration and subsequent diplomatic engagements, indicating a proactive approach from India in maintaining strong ties with the US amid potential challenges posed by Trump's policies on tariffs and immigration.





