



Star Air, a regional airline in India, has announced its plans to enter the aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) business through a joint venture. This strategic move aims to enhance the airline's operational capabilities and expand its service offerings in the aviation sector.





The joint venture will focus on providing line maintenance and major MRO services for aircraft. This includes routine checks and extensive repairs necessary for ensuring the safety and efficiency of aircraft operations.





While specific details about the joint venture partner have not been disclosed, the collaboration is expected to leverage expertise from both parties to establish a robust MRO facility.





The Indian MRO sector is experiencing significant growth, driven by an increase in air travel demand and a push towards self-reliance in aviation services. The government has introduced reforms, including a simplified GST rate on aircraft components, which is expected to propel the MRO industry towards a projected valuation of $4 billion by 2031.





This venture aligns with Star Air's broader growth strategy, which includes expanding its fleet and enhancing regional connectivity across India. By entering the MRO business, Star Air aims to reduce operational costs associated with aircraft maintenance and improve turnaround times for its fleet. This initiative also reflects a growing trend among airlines to develop in-house capabilities for MRO services rather than relying solely on third-party providers.





As Star Air continues to expand its operations and fleet—targeting a total of 25 aircraft over the next three years—the establishment of an MRO facility is expected to play a crucial role in supporting its operational efficiency and maintaining high safety standards. The airline's commitment to enhancing regional connectivity positions it well within India's rapidly evolving aviation landscape.





PTI







