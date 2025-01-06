



India is poised to finalize significant defence agreements with France, including the acquisition of 26 Rafale Marine fighter jets and three additional Scorpene-class submarines. These deals are expected to be signed by January 2025, potentially coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Paris in February 2025.





Rafale Marine Fighter Jets





The deal includes 22 single-seater and four trainer variants of the Rafale Marine jets.





The estimated cost of the Rafale deal is around €7 billion (approximately ₹90,000 crore), which encompasses weapons, training, and logistical support.





The Rafale jets are intended for deployment on India's aircraft carriers, particularly the INS Vikrant, enhancing the navy's operational capabilities against regional threats, notably from China and Pakistan.





Scorpene-Class Submarines





The agreement also involves the construction of three additional Scorpene submarines at Mazagon Dockyards in Mumbai, complementing the six already in service.





These submarines will feature increased indigenous content, aligning with India's "Make in India" initiative and bolstering local defence manufacturing capabilities.





The impending agreements reflect the deepening strategic partnership between India and France, aimed at countering growing security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. India's naval expansion is crucial as it seeks to modernize its forces and enhance deterrence capabilities amid China's increasing maritime assertiveness.





The Indian Navy has indicated that negotiations for these deals are at an advanced stage, with only final approvals pending from the Cabinet Committee on Security.





The Indian government has been actively pursuing these acquisitions to address existing shortages in naval aviation and submarine capabilities, particularly as it operates aging Soviet-era equipment.





The anticipated signing of these contracts during Modi's visit underscores a commitment to strengthening defence ties and technology transfer between India and France. This collaboration not only enhances military readiness but also fosters greater self-reliance in India's defence sector.





India moves toward finalizing these key defence agreements with France, it emphasizes a strategic shift in its military procurement approach, focusing on indigenous production and international partnerships to bolster its defence capabilities.







