



A devastating suicide attack struck Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, June 28, 2025, resulting in the deaths of at least 13 Pakistani soldiers and injuring dozens more. The assault occurred in Khadi Market, Mir Ali, North Waziristan, when a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a military convoy, specifically targeting a bomb disposal unit vehicle.





The powerful blast killed 13 soldiers on the spot and wounded at least 24 others, including 14 civilians; some reports indicate the total number of injured may be as high as 29, with six children among those hurt due to the collapse of nearby house roofs caused by the explosion.





The attack was swiftly claimed by the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, a faction of the Pakistan Taliban (Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, TTP), which has a history of orchestrating deadly assaults in the region. The incident marks one of the deadliest single-day attacks on Pakistani security forces in recent months, underscoring the persistent instability in the border areas adjoining Afghanistan.





Local officials described the explosion as enormous, with the shockwave damaging civilian homes and causing widespread panic. The Pakistani military has not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident. The attack comes amid a sharp surge in violence in Pakistan's western provinces since the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan in 2021. Islamabad has repeatedly accused the Afghan Taliban of allowing militant groups to use Afghan territory as a base for launching attacks against Pakistan, an allegation that Kabul continues to deny.





This latest attack highlights the ongoing threat posed by militant groups operating in the region and the significant challenges faced by Pakistani security forces in maintaining stability along the volatile Afghan border. Since the beginning of 2025, nearly 290 people—mostly security personnel—have been killed in similar attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.





Based On ANI Report







