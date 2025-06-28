



The central government has appointed Parag Jain, a 1989-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Punjab cadre, as the next chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), India’s premier external intelligence agency.





Jain will take over from the current chief, Ravi Sinha, whose tenure concludes on June 30, 2025. Jain is set to assume office on July 1, 2025, for a fixed two-year term at a time when India’s external security environment is marked by complex and evolving geopolitical dynamics.





Parag Jain brings over two decades of experience within RAW, having served in multiple critical roles that have shaped India’s intelligence and security landscape. Currently, he heads the Aviation Research Centre (ARC), the technical and aerial intelligence arm of RAW, which is responsible for surveillance, reconnaissance, and imagery intelligence.





Under his leadership, ARC played a pivotal role during ‘Operation Sindoor’ by providing precise intelligence on Pakistani military movements and terror infrastructure.





This intelligence enabled the Indian Air Force to carry out successful strikes on terrorist facilities and key Pakistani airbases, significantly disrupting the operational capabilities of groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.





Jain is widely recognized for his expertise in integrating human intelligence (HUMINT) and technical intelligence (TECHINT), and he is credited as one of the masterminds behind the planning and execution of Operation Sindoor.





His operational acumen was also evident during his tenure handling the Pakistan desk in RAW, and he played a strategic role in Jammu and Kashmir during the abrogation of Article 370 and the aftermath of Operation Balakot.





Earlier in his career, Jain was deeply involved in counter-terrorism efforts in Punjab, serving as Senior Superintendent of Police and Deputy Inspector General in districts such as Bathinda, Mansa, Hoshiarpur, Chandigarh, and Ludhiana during the peak of militancy. His experience extends to international assignments, including postings at Indian missions in Sri Lanka and Canada, where he tracked and reported on Khalistani terror networks operating from abroad.





Jain’s appointment comes at a critical juncture, as India faces heightened security challenges, including the growing nexus between Pakistan and China and recent intelligence lapses in the region. His elevation to the top post is seen as a move to strengthen India’s external intelligence apparatus with a leader known for operational excellence, strategic foresight, and a deep understanding of both domestic and international security threats.





Parag Jain’s career reflects a blend of field experience, strategic intelligence work, and leadership in high-stakes operations, positioning him as a seasoned operative to steer RAW through a period of significant external security challenges.





Agencies







