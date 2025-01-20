



Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan has emphasised the development and presentation of a blueprint for integrated theatre commands as a top priority for the Indian armed forces. This initiative is part of a broader strategy aimed at enhancing military preparedness and operational efficiency in the context of modern warfare.





Gen Chauhan noted that these commands would consolidate all military assets within specific geographical areas under a single commander, thereby improving coordination and resource utilization across the Army, Navy, and Air Force. The aim is to eliminate redundancies and foster a unified command structure that can respond more effectively to security challenges.





The CDS is working on a long-term vision, termed "Vision 2047," which outlines the role of the armed forces in future conflicts. This vision will be officially released by mid-2025 and aims to guide military reforms and adaptations to emerging threats and technologies.





Under the 'Year of Reforms 2025' initiative, joint doctrines are being formulated to address various aspects of modern warfare, including multi-domain operations and cyber warfare. The CDS highlighted that current efforts focus on improving communications, air defence, and intelligence capabilities.





A future technology roadmap is being developed to incorporate advancements in artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, and space warfare into military operations. This roadmap aims to prepare the armed forces for the rapid technological changes expected in warfare over the next decade.





Gen Chauhan stressed the need to create a "joint culture" among the three services, moving beyond traditional inter-service rivalries. He called for a synthesis of the best practices from each service to enhance operational effectiveness.





The blueprint for integrated theatre commands is reportedly complete and will soon be presented to senior political leaders for approval. This marks a significant step towards realizing a more cohesive defence strategy that aligns with global military trends observed among major powers. The CDS's collaborative approach in engaging service personnel at all levels aims to ensure that these reforms are both practical and effective in addressing contemporary security challenges.





PTI







