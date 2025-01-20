



India and Italy have recently agreed to enhance their cooperation in counter-terrorism and organized crime, a decision that emerged from the 5th Meeting of the India-Italy Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism and Organized Crime held on January 16-17, 2025, in Rome. This meeting was co-chaired by K.D. Dewal, Joint Secretary for Counter Terrorism from India, and Alessandro Azzoni, Senior Deputy Director for Political Affairs from Italy.





Both nations addressed various domestic, regional, and international terrorist threats and shared insights on combating these challenges effectively.





There was a significant focus on countering the misuse of technology for terrorist purposes, highlighting the need for collaboration in preventing and mitigating such threats.





The discussions also revolved around enhancing judicial cooperation and the prosecution of individuals responsible for terrorist acts, as well as advancing ongoing negotiations on bilateral agreements related to security.





India and Italy reaffirmed their commitment to work together in multilateral forums such as the UN and FATF to combat terrorism globally.





This strategic partnership reflects a broader commitment by both countries to bolster their defences against terrorism and organized crime through shared expertise and collaborative efforts.





PTI







