



Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd has officially been renamed Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd, effective January 2, 2025. This change follows the acquisition of the company by Swan Energy, which took control after winning a bidding process under insolvency resolution.





The name change marks a significant transition for the company, which aims to reposition itself in the defense sector. Swan Energy emerged as the successful bidder in December 2023, with a bid valued at ₹2,100 crore approved by the National Company Law Tribunal. This acquisition is part of Swan Energy's strategy to become a prominent player in the manufacturing of naval defence vessels and oil and gas infrastructure, as well as to establish a key manufacturing hub in the Asia Pacific region.









The rebranding signifies not just a new name but also a potential shift in operational focus and management strategies for the company moving forward. Swan Defence and Heavy Industries is expected to leverage its new identity to enhance its capabilities in shipbuilding, repair, and green ship-breaking initiatives.





PTI







