Two Navy skydivers who collided mid-air while gliding down landing in the sea during the rehearsals of the ENC’s operational demo, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday





Two Indian Navy personnel participating in the Eastern Naval Command’s (ENC) Special Operational Demonstration rehearsal at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Thursday (January 2) reportedly had their parachutes entangled mid-air and fell into the sea. They were unhurt and safely brought ashore with an immediate rescue initiated by the Navy’s emergency crew at sea.





At 5.40 pm, a mid-air collision occurred between two Navy skydivers who were gliding with their parachutes during the operational display rehearsals, to the left of the main stage of the event. The stage was located opposite to the Vishwapriya Function Hall on Beach Road.





Agencies















