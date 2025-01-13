Syrma SGS & MSI Launch Laptop Assembly Line in Chennai: On January 10, 2025, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated a new laptop assembly line by Syrma SGS Technology Ltd in Chennai, marking a significant advancement in India's IT hardware manufacturing sector. This initiative is part of the 'Make in India' campaign and aims to strengthen local production capabilities for laptops.





The assembly line is located in the Madras Export Processing Zone and is expected to initially produce 100,000 laptops annually, with plans to scale up to 1 million units within the next 1-2 years based on market demand. This facility will also create 150-200 jobs by FY26, contributing to regional economic growth.





Syrma SGS has partnered with Taiwan's Micro-Star International (MSI) to manufacture these laptops. This collaboration not only enhances Syrma SGS's manufacturing portfolio but also aligns with MSI's strategy to localize production in India. The partnership includes technology transfer from MSI, ensuring that the laptops meet global quality standards.





This development is a crucial step towards making India self-reliant in IT hardware production, reducing dependency on imports. It reflects India's growing capabilities in high-value electronics manufacturing and aims to position the country as a global hub for IT hardware.





Both Satendra Singh, CEO of Syrma SGS, and John Hung, India General Manager at MSI, emphasized the importance of this collaboration in delivering innovative and high-quality products to Indian consumers while setting new benchmarks for the industry.





