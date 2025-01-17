



Seven Indian private companies have been selected to participate in a ground breaking India-U.S. space and defence collaboration program, marking a significant development in bilateral relations. This initiative aims to foster partnerships between Indian start-ups and U.S. defence leaders, potentially unlocking lucrative markets for the involved firms.





Selected Companies - The companies chosen for this program include:





KaleidEO (Space Imaging) EtherealX (Rocket Manufacturing) Aadyah Space (Rocket Manufacturing)





These firms will collaborate with the U.S. Defence Innovation Unit and other government agencies on projects related to satellite observation and emerging space technologies.





Program Objectives The primary goals of this collaboration include:





Indian firms will gain entry into the world's largest defence and space market, valued at approximately $1.5 billion annually.





Participants will receive guidance and support from established U.S. defence industry leaders, including Northrop Grumman, RTX, and Lockheed Martin.





The initiative could generate annual revenues for Indian companies ranging from $500 million to $1 billion as they develop dual-use technologies.





This collaboration is part of India's broader strategy to enhance its defence capabilities while reducing reliance on traditional partners like Russia. The program was initiated by IndusBridge Ventures and U.S.-based FedTech, which established a launchpad for these start-ups under the India-U.S. Defence Acceleration Ecosystem launched in 2023.





Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval this month met with his U.S. counterpart Jake Sullivan in New Delhi to discuss space technology collaboration and the "deepening cooperation between the U.S. Defence Innovation Unit and India’s Innovations for Defence Excellence to accelerate the adoption of cutting-edge commercial technologies for military solutions," among other topics.





The initiative highlights the increasing cooperation between India and the U.S. in critical technology sectors, with discussions ongoing about specific projects that will leverage cutting-edge commercial technologies for military applications.





Reuters







