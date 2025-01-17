



Quad foreign ministers from India, Japan, Australia, and the United States are expected to meet in Washington, D.C., shortly after the swearing-in of President-elect Donald Trump on January 20, 2025. This meeting is anticipated to take place on January 21, 2025, and will be significant as it marks the first major multilateral engagement of the new Trump administration.





External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar (India), Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya (Japan), Foreign Minister Penny Wong (Australia), and the U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.





The discussions are likely to focus on enhancing collaboration among the Quad nations amidst rising tensions with China in the Indo-Pacific region. The ministers may also explore the possibility of a leaders' summit in the near future.





This meeting underscores the Trump administration's commitment to strengthening ties with allies in the Indo-Pacific, building on previous engagements during Trump's first term.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to Quad Leaders' Summit in the United States last year. The summit was held in President Joe Biden's hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.





PM Modi, along with President Biden, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and then Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, agreed to further enhance cooperation and work towards a safe and secure Indo-Pacific.





Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump as the 47th US President. He will attend the ceremony at the invitation of the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee.





During the visit, Jaishankar will also have meetings with representatives of the incoming administration, as well as some other dignitaries visiting the US on that occasion.





The Quad framework has evolved significantly since its inception, expanding its agenda from climate change to include critical issues like maritime security and regional stability.





ANI







