



Skyroot Aerospace has successfully conducted a static fire test of the retro motors for its Vikram-1 rocket, marking a significant advancement in its launch vehicle development. This test, which occurred on January 7, 2025, is crucial for ensuring the smooth separation of rocket stages during flight, a key aspect of achieving successful orbital missions.





The retro motors are designed to decelerate the rocket during stage separation, enhancing the overall reliability of the launch process. This test is part of Skyroot's broader efforts to prepare for the upcoming maiden orbital launch of Vikram-1, which is anticipated to be a landmark event in India's private space sector.





Pawan Chandana, Co-Founder and CEO of Skyroot, emphasized the importance of this milestone, stating that it brings them closer to their goal of making space more accessible through innovative technology. The Vikram-1 vehicle aims to demonstrate India's growing capabilities in space technology and exploration, following the successful suborbital launch of Vikram-S in late 2022.





