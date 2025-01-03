



India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has responded firmly to Pakistan's recent comments regarding bilateral relations, particularly remarks made by Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who stated that "it takes two to tango" in the context of improving ties between the two nations. The MEA emphasized that any dialogue is contingent upon Pakistan's commitment to addressing terrorism emanating from its territory.





The MEA reiterated that India seeks normal relations with Pakistan but insists that these must occur in an environment free from violence and terrorism. This stance reflects India's long-standing position that cross-border terrorism is a significant barrier to dialogue.





India criticized Pakistan for failing to acknowledge its role in terrorism directed at India, particularly citing past incidents like the Pulwama attack. The MEA highlighted that Pakistan has not taken credible action against terrorist groups operating from its soil, which undermines any potential for constructive dialogue.





The MEA called on Pakistan to stop misleading the international community and take visible action against terrorist groups. It pointed out that despite providing evidence of terrorist activities linked to Pakistan, there has been little progress in holding perpetrators accountable.





India's response also alluded to previous attempts at engagement, which have often been met with hostility and violence from Pakistan. This history contributes to India's skepticism regarding the sincerity of Pakistan's calls for dialogue.





India remains open to dialogue with Pakistan, it firmly insists that any such discussions must first address the critical issue of terrorism, which it views as a prerequisite for improving bilateral relations.





