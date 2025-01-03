



Garuda Aerospace, a prominent drone manufacturer based in Tamil Nadu, has partnered with Rajasthan Electronics & Instruments Limited (REIL) to establish a Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO) in Jaipur. This initiative, announced on January 2, 2025, aims to address the increasing demand for skilled drone pilots across various sectors in India, particularly in agriculture, infrastructure, logistics, and surveillance.





The RPTO will offer a comprehensive training program that adheres to the standards set by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The curriculum will include theoretical knowledge, practical flight training, and maintenance techniques for drones. This collaboration is expected to not only enhance the skill set of aspiring drone pilots but also promote the adoption of drone technology in Rajasthan, thereby fostering economic growth and innovation in the region.





Agnishwar Jayaprakash, the Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace, emphasized the importance of this partnership as a strategic investment in building a strong foundation for the Indian drone industry. He noted that providing high-quality training is crucial for creating job opportunities and raising awareness about the potential applications of drone technology across various sectors. Similarly, Dr. P. N. Sharma, Managing Director of REIL, highlighted the significant potential of drone technology to benefit multiple industries in Rajasthan and expressed excitement about the partnership's role in unlocking that potential.





This collaboration marks another step in Garuda Aerospace's commitment to enhancing India's drone capabilities. The company has already trained over 1,500 pilots and holds multiple DGCA approvals for both manufacturing and training. By establishing this RPTO in Jaipur, Garuda Aerospace and REIL aim to contribute significantly to India's vision of becoming a global leader in drone technology and innovation while supporting local talent development through industry-relevant skills and certifications.





