



On January 26, 2025, a historic event took place in Tral, Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, as the Indian national flag was unfurled for the first time in 35 years during the 76th Republic Day celebrations. This significant moment was symbolically marked by the joint participation of an elderly individual, a youth, and a child, representing the unity of generations and their shared commitment to the nation.





The ceremony attracted over 1,000 attendees, predominantly young people, who filled the air with chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and patriotic songs. The event was attended by Indian Army personnel and local leaders, reflecting a collaborative spirit between the community and security forces. The atmosphere was one of pride and hope, showcasing Tral's transformation from a region known for unrest to one embracing peace and national integration.





Security measures were robust, involving the Rashtriya Rifles, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and CRPF, yet the event proceeded peacefully. This occasion not only marked a return of the tricolour to Tral but also symbolized a renewed dedication to the values enshrined in the Indian Constitution, aligning with aspirations for a "Naya Kashmir"—a vision for a harmonious and progressive future.





PTI








