



On January 26, 2025, India's Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, hosted a reception in Tokyo to commemorate India's 76th Republic Day. This event was attended by over 450 Indian nationals, reflecting a strong sense of community among the diaspora in Japan despite it being a working day.





Glimpses of the Reception hosted by Ambassador @AmbSibiGeorge to commemorate the 76th Republic Day of India.



Addressed by H.E. Mr. Yoshimasa Hayashi, Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan, H.E. Mr. Takeshi Iwaya, Foreign Minister of Japan, H.E. Mr. Yoshihide Suga, Chairman of Japan… pic.twitter.com/tqrWd832Bs — India in Japanインド大使館 (@IndianEmbTokyo) January 27, 2025





Former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga addressed the gathering, highlighting the importance of the India-Japan relationship, which is founded on shared democratic values and mutual respect. The reception served not only as a celebration of India's Republic Day but also as an opportunity to reinforce the strategic partnership between India and Japan, particularly in areas such as defense and economic cooperation.





Ambassador Sibi George emphasized the significance of this occasion in strengthening ties and fostering collaboration between the two nations, which have been marked by high-level engagements and joint initiatives over the past year.





ANI







