



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently emphasised India's evolving aspirations and growing confidence during his address at the 76th Republic Day celebrations in the UAE on January 27, 2025. He stated, "We have reached a stage where our aspirations are higher, confidence greater," reflecting a significant shift in India's outlook as it aims for greater global engagement and development.





Jaishankar highlighted that India is transitioning from a mindset of complacency to one of ambition and resilience. He pointed out that this transformation is crucial for realising the vision of "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India) by 2047, which involves addressing longstanding challenges and fostering a modern, inclusive society.





The minister underscored the importance of the younger generation in this journey, urging them to take leadership roles and drive progress.





In his remarks, Jaishankar also noted the resilience demonstrated by India during the COVID-19 pandemic, where the nation not only managed its internal challenges but also emerged as a global supplier of vaccines and medicines. This resilience, coupled with advancements in technology and tradition, forms the foundation of India's modern identity and its aspirations on the world stage.





ANI







