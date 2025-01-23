



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently highlighted the Trump administration's clear prioritization of bilateral ties with India during his visit to Washington, D.C. for President Donald Trump's inauguration. In a press briefing, Jaishankar emphasized that the administration is keen on enhancing the partnership between the two nations, stating, "It was very clear that the Trump administration was keen to have India present at the inaugural itself". He noted that this commitment reflects a continuation of the strong foundation laid by previous administrations, particularly during Trump's first term.





During his meetings, including one with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Jaishankar discussed various topics aimed at strengthening U.S.-India relations, such as defense, technology, and regional security through the Quad alliance. He expressed optimism about the potential for deepening cooperation, indicating a mutual desire to be "bolder, bigger, and more ambitious" in their interactions.





Jaishankar also raised concerns regarding delays in visa processing, which he believes hinder people-to-people ties and overall collaboration. The discussions underscored a high degree of trust and convergence of interests between India and the U.S., with both sides looking to further advance their strategic partnership in addressing global challenges.





