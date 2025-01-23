



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently articulated India's position on the issue of illegal migration during a press conference in Washington, D.C. He emphasized that India is open to the "legitimate return" of its nationals living abroad illegally, particularly in the United States. Jaishankar clarified that while India opposes illegal migration due to its negative implications, it supports legal mobility that facilitates the movement of Indian talent and skills globally.





Jaishankar stated, “If there are any of our citizens who are not here legally, and if we are sure that they are our citizens, we have always been open to their legitimate return to India”. He reiterated that this stance is not unique to the U.S., highlighting India's consistent and principled approach towards its citizens abroad.





In his discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Jaishankar pointed out the long waiting periods for U.S. visas, which he believes hinder the relationship between the two countries. He noted that facilitating legal mobility is in the mutual interest of both nations.





Jaishankar's remarks come amid ongoing debates about immigration policies in the U.S., particularly under the Trump administration's crackdown on undocumented immigrants. He indicated that India is still verifying the number of undocumented Indians who could potentially be deported from the U.S., but he stressed that illegal migration can lead to other criminal activities and is detrimental to India's reputation.





Overall, India's position remains clear: while it seeks to support its citizens' legitimate return, it firmly opposes illegal migration and advocates for smoother legal migration channels.





ANI







