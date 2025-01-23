Digantara founders after the successful launch of "SCOTT Mission" by a SpaceX rocket





India's space surveillance firm, Digantara, has recently gained attention for its innovative approach to tracking satellites, especially those that may pose a threat to national security. Anirudh Sharma, the CEO of Digantara, shared insights during the World Economic Forum in Davos, emphasizing the company's mission to monitor adversary satellites and enhance space situational awareness.





"One of the things we do apart from tracking space objects is to provide movements on adversary satellites by tracking them. So, this is very important from a national security standpoint," Digantara CEO Anirudh Sharma told Vishnu Som of NDTV.





Digantara was founded in response to the growing issue of space debris, which poses risks to operational satellites. The company aims to create a comprehensive mapping system for objects in orbit, akin to air traffic management in aviation.





Sharma highlighted that part of their work involves monitoring adversary satellites, which is crucial for national security. By tracking these satellites, Digantara helps authorities anticipate their movements over sensitive areas, thereby enhancing strategic defence capabilities.





Recently, Digantara successfully established contact with its ground station as part of 'Mission SCOT'. This mission marks a significant step in developing tools for satellite navigation and operational safety. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had congratulated the Digantara team for the success of 'Mission SCOT' as "an important contribution of the growing Indian space industry towards enhancing space situational awareness."





He said Team Digantara has 100 people, with the oldest 76 years old, who has experience of working with the US government and is the company's US hand. Many former ISRO scientists are also working with Digantara in India, Mr Sharma added.





The company has received backing from notable investors like Sequoia Capital India and Kalari Capital. Additionally, it has collaborated with the Indian Institute of Science for infrastructure development and credibility within the space tech ecosystem.





Digantara's team comprises around 100 members, including experienced professionals from ISRO and former US government employees, underscoring a blend of expertise aimed at addressing complex challenges in space operations.





As commercial satellite launches increase globally, the need for effective space traffic management becomes more pressing. Digantara's initiatives align with India's broader goals of becoming a leader in sustainable space development and technological innovation.





With ongoing support from the government and strategic partnerships, the company is well-positioned to contribute significantly to both national security and the burgeoning space industry.







