



US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Thursday that arrangements are being made for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump stated, "He wants to meet, and we're setting it up," during remarks at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, ahead of a meeting with Republican governors.





This potential meeting comes as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which began with Russia's invasion in February 2022, approaches its third year. Trump emphasized the necessity of resolving this conflict, referring to it as "a bloody mess" and expressing a desire to negotiate an end to hostilities. While Trump did not provide a specific timeline for the meeting, he indicated optimism about facilitating discussions aimed at peace shortly after his inauguration on January 20.





The Kremlin has acknowledged Putin's openness to dialogue but noted that formal requests for such discussions would need to come after Trump takes office. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov remarked that Putin would welcome Trump's desire for engagement.





However, there are concerns in Ukraine regarding the implications of a swift peace deal, particularly if it involves significant concessions that could cede territory to Russia.





ANI







