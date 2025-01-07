



Jake Sullivan, the US National Security Adviser, recently visited India and met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking what he indicated could be his final overseas trip in his current role. During their discussions, both leaders highlighted the significant advancements in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, particularly in areas such as technology, defence, civil nuclear cooperation, clean energy, and artificial intelligence.





In his remarks, Sullivan expressed pride in concluding his tenure with a visit to India, stating, "I cannot think of a better way to end my tenure in the White House" and emphasized the collaborative achievements made over the past four years. He announced that the US is finalizing steps to delist certain Indian nuclear entities, which would facilitate enhanced civil nuclear cooperation and strengthen clean energy supply chains between the two nations.





Prime Minister Modi acknowledged Sullivan's contributions and reiterated his commitment to deepening ties between India and the US for mutual benefit. He also conveyed appreciation for a letter from President Biden that Sullivan delivered during their meeting. Both leaders expressed optimism about future collaborations, including advancements in semiconductor technologies and space exploration initiatives.





