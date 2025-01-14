



On the afternoon of January 13, 2025,Dr. V. Narayanan assumed charge of Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman, Space Commission





Dr. V. Narayanan, Distinguished Scientist (Apex Grade), assumed the charge of Secretary, Department of Space, Chairman, Space Commission and Chairman, ISRO on the afternoon of 13thJanuary, 2025. Prior to this, he served as Director, Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), one of the major Centres of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), with its headquarters at Valiamala in Thiruvananthapuram and a unit at Bangalore.





As Director, he provided techno-managerial leadership to LPSC, which is engaged in the development of Liquid, Semi-Cryogenic and Cryogenic Propulsion Stages for Launch Vehicles, Chemical and Electric Propulsion Systems for Satellites, Control Systems for Launch Vehicles and Transducer development for propulsion system health monitoring.





ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) located at Mahendragiri (Tamil Nadu) is a unit of ISRO responsible for Assembly, Integration and testing of Liquid Propulsion systems. As Chairman of LPSC-IPRC Coordination Committee, he was responsible for reviewing and executing the activities.





Dr. V Narayanan as the Chairman of Project Management Council-Space Transportation System (PMC-STS), the decision making body in all Launch Vehicle projects & programs, guided the operational and development activities of launch vehicle of ISRO. He was also the Chairman of the National Level Human Rated Certification Board (HRCB) of Gaganyaan program.





Dr. V Narayanan, who is a Rocket and Spacecraft Propulsion Expert, joined ISRO in 1984 and functioned in various capacities before becoming Director of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre in January, 2018.





Dr. V Narayanan, hailing from a humble family background, completed his M. Tech in Cryogenic Engineering and Ph.D. in Aerospace Engineering from IIT, Kharagpur where he was awarded a Silver Medal for achieving the first rank in M. Tech program. He has also been honoured with the Distinguished Alumni Award in 2018 and the Life Fellowship Award 2023 by IIT, Kharagpur.





He started his career, initially with TI Diamond Chain Ltd, Madras Rubber Factory, BHEL, Trichy and BHEL, Ranipet for one and half years before joining ISRO in 1984. In ISRO, he has completed 40 years of Meritorious service including 7 years as Director of Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre. Due to his hard work and contributions, he was promoted to the highest level Distinguished Scientist (APEX Scale). Under his leadership, LPSC delivered 226 Liquid Propulsion Systems and Control Power plants for Launch Vehicles and Satellites of ISRO.





When India was denied the Cryogenic Technology for GSLV Mk-ll vehicle, he designed the engine systems, developed necessary software tools, contributed for establishing the necessary infrastructure / test facilities, testing and qualification and completing the development of Cryogenic Upper Stage (CUS) and making it operational.





As Project Director for C25 Cryogenic Project of LVM3 vehicle, he led the team in successfully developing C25 Cryogenic Stage powered by a 20-tonne thrust Engine and played vital role in the successful launch of LVM3 vehicle in its maiden attempt and made the stage operational. His M.Tech thesis work and Ph.D. work were employed in the cryogenic propulsion systems development.





The development of Cryogenic Propulsion Systems made India one among six countries to have this capability and ensured self-reliance in Launch Vehicle.





Towards the LVM3-M1/Chandrayaan-2 and LVM3/Chandrayaan-3 missions, he led the teams and developed &delivered the L110 Liquid Stage and C25 Cryogenic Stage for the LVM3 vehicle and the propulsion systems which took the spacecraft from Earth to the Moon's orbit and Throttleable propulsion system of the Vikram lander used for soft landing near the south pole of the moon. He was the Chairman of the National Level Expert Committee which pinpointed the reasons for Chandrayaan-2 hard landing and recommended necessary improvements which eventually contributed to the success of Chandrayaan-3 and made India as the first country to soft-land near south-pole of Moon.





For PSLV C57/Aditya L1 mission, he led the teams in realisation of 2nd and 4th Stages and Control Power Plants of the launch vehicle and the propulsion system used for traversing the spacecraft from Earth’s orbit to L1 point of the Sun and retaining it in the Halo orbit. As the Chairman of the Mission Readiness Review, he reviewed the mission and ensured India becoming the fourth country to have a successful satellite to study Sun.





Towards Human Space Flight Gaganyaan Program, he contributed to Human Rating of LVM3 vehicle, development of Human rated L110 and C32 Cryogenic Stages, Environmental Control & Life Support System, Service and Crew module propulsion systems and Test vehicle for Crew escape system demonstration. As Chairman of Gaganyaan Certification Board, he contributed to certification process of various systems for Human Space Flight.





Under his leadership, the development of a new cryogenic stage (C32) was completed successfully and the stage was delivered for the first Gaganyaan mission. He was also leading the development activities like, 200-tonne thrust LOX-Kerosene Semi Cryogenic Rocket System for improving LVM3 payload, a 110T thrust LOX-Methane engine for future launch vehicles, Electric and green propulsion systems for spacecrafts.





As Chairman of Project Management Council of Space Transportation System, he guided the teams for the operational & new launch vehicles. He was also responsible for the Propulsion Systems for Venus Orbiter, Chandrayaan-4, Gaganyaan, Bharatiya Antariksha Station (BAS) and Next Generational Launch Vehicle program cleared by Cabinet recently.





Dr. Narayanan has been honoured with 26 awards. He is a recipient of the Gold Medal from the Astronautical Society of India (ASI), ASI Award for Rocket and Related Technologies, Team Award from High Energy Materials Society of India (HEMSI), Performance Excellence Award and Team Excellence Award of ISRO, National Design Award from NDRF, Institution of Engineers, India and National Aeronautical prize from Aeronautical Society of India, Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) from Sathyabama University, Chennai, Distinguished Alumnus Award-2018 by IIT, Kharagpur, APJ Abdul Kalam Award 2023, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's award for Chandrayaan-3, Life Fellowship Award of IIT-Kharagpur in2023 and awarded 2024 Laurels for Team Achievement for Chandrayaan-3 by International Academy of Astronautics.





Dr. Narayanan is a Member of Space Propulsion Committee of International Astronautical Federation(IAF), Member of International Academy of Astronautics (IAA), Fellow of Indian National Academy of Engineering, Fellow of Institution of Engineers (India), Fellow of Indian Cryogenic Council, Fellow of Aeronautical Society of India, Fellow of Astronautical Society of India, National President of Indian Systems Society of Science & Engineering. He has served as Governing Council Member of INAE for 6 years, and Member in various National and International Professional Bodies. Member of IIST Board and Governing Council. Dr. Narayanan has published large number of technical papers including 1200 internal ISRO reports, 50 Journal & conference papers and few numbers of book chapters.





ISRO











