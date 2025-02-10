



On February 2, 2025, the Sri Lankan Navy detained 10 Indian fishermen from the Mandapam area of Tamil Nadu for allegedly poaching in Sri Lankan territorial waters.





The fishermen were apprehended while operating their trawler off the coast of Talaimannar during a routine patrol by the navy.





The fishermen were part of a larger group that had set out from Mandapam fishing harbour, and their boat was seized and taken to the Talaimannar naval base. Following their detention, the fishermen are expected to be presented in Mannar Court and subsequently transferred to Vavuniya prison.





This incident is part of a broader pattern of tensions between Indian and Sri Lankan fishermen, with over 70 Indian fishermen reportedly detained by the Sri Lankan Navy in 2025 thus far.





