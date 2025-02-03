



Elon Musk has recently made headlines by labelling the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) a "criminal organization" and asserting that "it's time for it to die." This statement was made via a post on X, where he responded to a situation involving senior USAID officials who were placed on administrative leave after attempting to block officials from Musk's newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from accessing agency systems.





Musk's remarks come amid broader discussions about the future of USAID, particularly in light of former President Donald Trump's criticisms of the agency. Trump referred to USAID as being "run by radical lunatics" and indicated that he is considering its potential abolition, suggesting it could be merged into the State Department. The controversy intensified when two high-ranking USAID security officials were reportedly put on leave for denying DOGE personnel access to classified information, which they claimed was due to a lack of appropriate security clearances.





In his posts, Musk also made unsubstantiated claims about USAID's involvement in funding bioweapon research, including allegations related to COVID-19, which he asserted had resulted in millions of deaths. These claims have been linked to broader narratives often associated with disinformation campaigns.





The incident reflects ongoing tensions within the U.S. government regarding agency oversight and efficiency, with Musk's DOGE seeking greater control over federal operations. Critics have raised concerns about the legality of dismantling an agency like USAID without Congressional approval, highlighting its crucial role in global humanitarian efforts since its establishment in 1961.





