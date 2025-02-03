



South Africa has recently intensified its diplomatic pressure on Taiwan, requesting the relocation of Taiwan's representative office from Pretoria. This demand, which includes a deadline for the end of March 2025, marks a significant escalation in the already strained relations between Taiwan and South Africa, largely attributed to increasing influence from Beijing.





The South African government initially made an oral request for Taiwan to relocate its office in December 2023, followed by formal communications in April 2024 and October 2024. The latest letter, sent in late January 2025, reiterated the demand and suggested downgrading the office to a "trade office" rather than maintaining its current diplomatic status.





In response, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) condemned the South African government's actions as indicative of heightened Chinese pressure. They emphasized that such unilateral demands violate a bilateral agreement established in 1997, which allowed for reciprocal representative offices after formal diplomatic ties were severed in 1998. Taiwan has stated it will continue negotiations based on principles of equality and dignity but will not accept any changes to the status quo without mutual consent.





The situation has been exacerbated by recent sanctions imposed by China on Ivan Meyer, the chairperson of South Africa's Democratic Alliance party, following his visit to Taiwan. This incident is seen as a direct response from Beijing aimed at discouraging interactions between South African officials and Taiwan. The Taiwanese government maintains that it will assess its future actions based on developments in South Africa's diplomatic stance and will communicate updates to the public as necessary.





As tensions rise, Taiwan faces a challenging diplomatic landscape in South Africa, where China's influence is increasingly shaping the dynamics of international relations. The outcome of this situation could have significant implications for Taiwan's limited diplomatic presence globally.





