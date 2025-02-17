These entities have actively participated and contributed to the success of this national venture. Examples of ADA's work include the TEJAS program and ongoing combat aircraft programs such as TEJAS MK-2, Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), and Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter (TEDBF).





MIDHANI manufactures a diverse array of products, including, Superalloys, these include nickel-based, iron-based, and cobalt-based superalloys, essential for high-temperature applications, High-performance titanium alloys such as TITAN 26A and TITAN 29A are developed for aerospace components, The company produces various grades of special steels tailored for specific applications, such as precipitation hardening steels and non-magnetic stainless steels and MIDHANI is the sole Indian manufacturer of non-synthetic welding electrodes used in critical defence applications.





Advanced Manufacturing Techniques





MIDHANI employs state-of-the-art manufacturing processes, including, melting and refining, the company utilises advanced furnaces for melting superalloys and titanium to ensure high metallurgical cleanliness and compositional control, forging and rolling, MIDHANI has capabilities for forging ingots into various shapes and sizes, including rings and bars, using hydraulic presses. Rigorous quality control measures are in place to meet international standards (ASTM, ISO) across all products.





Indigenous Development Initiatives





As part of India's push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing, MIDHANI collaborates with organisations like the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) to develop indigenous materials necessary for aircraft construction. This includes several grades of special steels, titanium alloys, and nickel alloys specifically designed for aerospace applications.





The materials produced by MIDHANI are vital for national security and technological advancement. The company's efforts contribute significantly to India's indigenous capabilities in aerospace and defence sectors, aligning with the broader "Make in India" initiative aimed at enhancing domestic manufacturing.





MIDHANI stands out as a key player in the production of special metals and alloys critical to various high-tech industries, reinforcing India's strategic autonomy in defence and aerospace sectors.