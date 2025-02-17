Wave Gliders can be utilised for Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW), intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), and other military applications





India and the United States have recently formalised a significant defence collaboration aimed at co-producing advanced autonomous naval systems, including sea drones, gliders, and surveillance systems. This initiative, known as the Autonomous Systems Industry Alliance (ASIA), is expected to enhance both nations' capabilities in maritime security, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, which is increasingly influenced by China's assertiveness.





A prominent feature of this partnership is the production of the Wave Glider unmanned surface vehicle (USV), developed by Boeing's subsidiary, Liquid Robotics. This vehicle is designed for long-term ocean deployment, capable of gathering critical data on submarine movements, weather conditions, and maritime activity without needing refuelling for over a year. The collaboration aims to produce 60 Wave Gliders in India with Sagar Defence Engineering, a local partner known for its expertise in unmanned systems.





The initiative also includes the development of several surveillance technologies. For instance, the Sea Picket system will monitor ship movements and underwater activities continuously for up to six years. Additionally, state-owned Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) are expected to collaborate with U.S. firms to produce sonar and sonobuoy systems that enhance naval operational capabilities.





Other systems under consideration include Triton autonomous vehicles that can operate both on the surface and underwater, as well as Large Diameter Autonomous Undersea Vehicles. These technologies are crucial for improving underwater domain awareness and enhancing India's naval strike capabilities.





This defence partnership marks a notable shift in U.S.-India relations, reflecting a commitment to deeper strategic ties and collaborative defence manufacturing. It aligns with India's goal of achieving greater self-reliance in defence production through initiatives like "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" (Self-Reliant India) while also providing the U.S. with a reliable ally in a strategically vital region.

