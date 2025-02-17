India And The United States Collaborating To Co-Produce Underwater Domain Awareness Technologies
L3-Harris; Active Towed Array Sonar is used to detect, track and engage all types of submarines
India and the United States have made significant strides in enhancing their defence collaboration, particularly focusing on underwater domain awareness (UDA) technologies. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to strengthen maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region and improve capabilities against potential underwater threats.
Identifying relevant technologies for co-production can include underwater surveillance systems, unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), advanced sonar systems, and data analytics tools for monitoring maritime activities.
Key components of this collaboration include the following:
Collaborative R&D initiatives can lead to the co-creation of innovative solutions tailored to the specific needs of both countries, including advancements in sensor technologies and communication systems.
The partnership could also focus on training and capacity-building programs for personnel involved in UDA operations, ensuring that both nations benefit from shared knowledge and best practices.
Establishing clear policies and regulations for the exchange of technologies and data can help facilitate more seamless cooperation in this strategic area.
Autonomous Systems Industry Alliance (ASIA)
On February 14, 2025, India and the U.S. announced the formation of the ASIA initiative aimed at scaling industry partnerships for the production of autonomous systems. This initiative emphasizes co-development in underwater domain awareness technologies, including advanced maritime systems and AI-enabled counter unmanned aerial systems (UAS) through partnerships between companies like Anduril Industries and Mahindra Group, as well as L3 Harris and Bharat Electronics.
Key focus areas of focus under Autonomous Systems Industry Alliance (ASIA) include:
Maritime Drones: Production of maritime drone technology is a central component of the ASIA initiative.
Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS): The development of AI-enabled systems designed to counter unmanned aerial vehicles is another important aspect.
Advanced Maritime Systems: These systems aim to enhance regional security through advanced autonomous technologies.
Active Towed Array Systems: L3 Harris and Bharat Electronics are collaborating on the co-development of active towed array systems.
Earlier in January 2025, India and the U.S. unveiled plans for co-producing U.S.-designed sonobuoys. These devices are critical for anti-submarine warfare, enabling real-time acoustic monitoring of underwater activities. The partnership involves Ultra Maritime from the U.S. and Bharat Dynamics Limited from India, marking a significant step in high-end technology collaboration focused on tracking submarines.
Underwater domain awareness is crucial for monitoring submarine activities, especially given the increasing naval presence in the Indian Ocean, particularly from China. The sonobuoys produced under this initiative will be interoperable between the U.S. Navy, Indian Navy, and allied forces, enhancing collaborative defence efforts. This capability is expected to be operational by 2027, contributing to regional security dynamics amidst rising global tensions.
The establishment of these initiatives reflects a deepening strategic alignment between India and the U.S., as both nations recognize the need for enhanced maritime security capabilities in response to evolving threats. The ASIA initiative and sonobuoy co-production are seen as pivotal steps in fostering long-term defence collaboration that extends beyond traditional military exercises.
These advancements not only bolster defence capabilities but also signify a commitment to shared security interests in a region marked by increasing geopolitical complexity.
