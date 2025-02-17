L3-Harris; Active Towed Array Sonar is used to detect, track and engage all types of submarines





India and the United States have made significant strides in enhancing their defence collaboration, particularly focusing on underwater domain awareness (UDA) technologies. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to strengthen maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region and improve capabilities against potential underwater threats.





Identifying relevant technologies for co-production can include underwater surveillance systems, unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), advanced sonar systems, and data analytics tools for monitoring maritime activities.

Key components of this collaboration include the following:

Collaborative R&D initiatives can lead to the co-creation of innovative solutions tailored to the specific needs of both countries, including advancements in sensor technologies and communication systems.

The partnership could also focus on training and capacity-building programs for personnel involved in UDA operations, ensuring that both nations benefit from shared knowledge and best practices.

Establishing clear policies and regulations for the exchange of technologies and data can help facilitate more seamless cooperation in this strategic area.





