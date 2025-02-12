



Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh has expressed concerns regarding delays in the delivery of TEJAS fighter aircraft by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Singh stated that he lacks confidence in the state-run plane maker's ability to meet the Indian Air Force's (IAF) requirements.





Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh said he has "no confidence" in HAL and finds that HAL is "just not in mission mode".





Singh highlighted delays in the deliveries of TEJAS MK-1A fighter jets. He mentioned that he was promised 11 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft would be ready by February, but none were. Contracted deliveries of the TEJAS MK-1A were expected to commence in February 2024.





Singh conveyed the IAF's requirements and worries to HAL officials, emphasising the need for HAL to boost the IAF's confidence.





HAL unveiled the TEJAS MK-1A at the Air Show, in an attempt to allay concerns about its readiness for induction into the IAF after delays.





The TEJAS is a light combat aircraft (LCA) designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and manufactured by HAL for the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy. It is a multi-role platform designed to undertake Air Defence, Maritime Reconnaissance, and Strike roles. The IAF has ordered 83 TEJAS MK-1A, which will feature updated avionics, an Active Electronically Steered Radar (AESA), an updated Electronic Warfare suite, and Beyond Visual Range missile capability.





The TEJAS program was initiated in 1984 to expand India’s indigenous aerospace capabilities and to replace the aging MiG 21 planes. The aircraft was officially named 'TEJAS' in 2003. The first TEJAS squadron became operational in 2016, with No. 45 Squadron IAF -'Flying Daggers' being the first to have their MiG-21 Bisons replaced with the TEJAS.





As of 2016, the indigenous content in the TEJAS MK-1 is 59.7% by value and 75.5% by the number of line replaceable units, and the indigenous content of the TEJAS MK-1A is expected to surpass 70% in the next four years.





HAL aims to deliver the 83 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft ordered by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in the first tranche within the next three and a half years. However, the initial delivery was originally scheduled for March 31, 2024, but was delayed due to pending certifications and delayed engine deliveries from GE Aerospace.





HAL has set up three manufacturing lines, two in Bangalore and one in Nasik, to deliver 24 aircraft per year. They are also in the final stages of signing a contract for 97 additional TEJAS MK-1A aircraft with the IAF, with delivery expected to be complete by 2031.





