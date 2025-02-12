



At the Aero India 2025 show in Bangalore, India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) showcased a new 155 mm ramjet projectile designed for Bharat Forge Limited's (BFL's) 155 mm/52 calibre Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS).





A DRDO spokesperson stated that they are currently working on the technology behind the munition, which is intended to extend the range of the ATAGS by up to 80 km, an increase from its existing range of 45 km.





The Indian Army is expected to finalise a contract to procure ATAGS by March 2025, with plans to receive 307 ATAGS units. The ATAGS, weighing 12 tonnes, was jointly developed in the 2010s by DRDO with industry partners, including BFL, Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited (KSSL), and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL). It is capable of firing six rounds in 30 seconds and five successive rounds in a short duration.





India's Chief of the Army Staff Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi announced in January in a press conference that a contract to procure ATAGS is expected to be finalised by March 2025. The DRDO spokesperson told Janes that the Indian Army will receive 307 ATAGS units under this deal.





With Reporting By Janes







