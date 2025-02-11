



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently visiting France to co-chair the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron. This visit, his sixth to France, aims to strengthen strategic ties, boost defence cooperation, and enhance trade partnerships between India and France.





Modi and Macron will co-chair the third edition of the AI Action Summit, focusing on AI-driven advancements for the public good. The summit will be attended by leaders including US Vice President J D Vance, Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.





The leaders will review the progress on the ‘Horizon 2047’ roadmap, which is designed to guide the India-France strategic partnership for the next 25 years, marking 100 years of India's independence and diplomatic relations between the two countries.





An important announcement in the defence sector is expected, potentially including India's procurement of Rafale fighter jets for its aircraft carrier and possibly three more Scorpene-class conventional submarines from France. There are also advanced talks for developing a fighter jet engine, emphasizing the increasing ‘Atmanirbharata’ (self-reliance) element in the defense partnership. A ₹90,000-crore defence deal with France is anticipated, with the Indian Navy set to acquire 26 Rafale M fighter jets and 3 more Scorpene-class submarines.





India and France are likely to announce cooperation on small modular reactors, boosting civil nuclear cooperation. Modi will visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project in Marseille, underscoring India's membership in the consortium of partner countries harnessing nuclear energy.





An India-France Triangular Development Cooperation initiative is expected to be launched, and 2026 will be declared the India-France Innovation Year with a special logo.





Inauguration of Consulate General of India in Marseille: Modi and Macron will jointly inaugurate the newest Consulate General of India in Marseille.





Following his visit to France, PM Modi will travel to the US for a meeting with President Donald Trump.





