



Six US lawmakers have sent a letter to the newly-appointed US Attorney General Pamela Bondi regarding the indictment of the Adani Group, an India-based company, and the "questionable decisions" made by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) under the Biden administration. The six Congressmen who signed the letter are Lance Gooden, Pat Fallon, Mike Haridopolos, Brandon Gill, William R Timmons, and Brian Babin.





The lawmakers are requesting Attorney General Pamela Bondi to review the DOJ's decisions against the Adani Group, claiming the indictment "jeopardized the relationship with close ally India". They suggest that the Justice Department should have deferred the case to Indian authorities.





The case involves allegations that the Adani Group made preparations to bribe Indian officials. According to US lawmakers, the Justice Department's decision to push forward and indict the company's executives lacked a tangible injury to U.S. interests.









The US lawmakers believe that pursuing the case against the Adani Group could complicate relations with India. They noted India's geopolitical importance as the world's largest democracy in a politically diverse region and described the US' relationship with India as unique. The lawmakers stated that the relationship between the two countries has evolved beyond politics, trade and economics and has become a continuous socio-cultural exchange.





The Adani Group was charged by US prosecutors for allegedly being part of a scheme to pay over USD 250 million in bribes to Indian officials in exchange for favourable terms for solar power contracts. It is alleged that this was concealed from US banks and investors from whom the Adani group raised billions of dollars for the project. The Adani group has denied the charges.





Agencies







