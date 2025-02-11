



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated Aero India 2025 in Bangalore, emphasising the need for unity and collaboration to address global uncertainties and emerging challenges. Singh highlighted that a strong defence sector is crucial for achieving peace and a better world order, advocating for stronger relationships among countries.





The theme for Aero India 2025 is ‘The Runway to a Billion Opportunities,’ showcasing India's industrial capabilities and technological advancements. The event aimed to strengthen symbiotic relations with friendly foreign countries, bringing together government representatives, industry leaders, and experts from around the world.





Rajnath Singh stressed that the current global security environment demands constant evolution and improvement of defence technologies. He urged like-minded nations to unite in the face of global challenges.





The Indian Defence Industrial sector is a key driver for the country's economic growth. India is aiming to significantly boost defence exports, with projections exceeding ₹1.6 lakh crore by the end of 2025-26 and exports anticipated to surpass ₹30,000 crore.





A significant portion (75%) of the modernisation budget has been reserved for procurement through domestic sources, reinforcing India’s push toward self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





Defence Minister invited global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to explore opportunities in India's expanding defence ecosystem, highlighting policy reforms such as liberalized FDI regulations. The event saw participation from international manufacturers discussing potential collaborations and joint ventures with Indian companies.





Aero India 2025 featured over 900 exhibitors, including 150 foreign companies, with representatives from over 90 countries attending.





Starting in 1996, Aero India has grown into Asia’s largest aerospace event, playing a key role in shaping India’s defence future and solidifying its global position in aerospace and security.





PTI







