



Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and Air Chief Marshal AP Singh are scheduled to fly in the trainer version of the LCA TEJAS fighter aircraft on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at the Air Force Station in Bengaluru's Yelahanka. This event precedes the Aero India air show and highlights the Indian armed forces' dedication to indigenous weapon systems. Both chiefs are course mates from the National Defence Academy (NDA).





The LCA TEJAS is a homegrown fighter aircraft manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The Indian Air Force has already inducted approximately 40 of these aircraft and plans to add another 83 TEJAS MK-1As in the near future.





The supply of these aircraft has faced delays due to supply chain issues with the engine maker GE of the US. The Indian Air Force is also considering adding another 97 of these planes as a follow-on to the 83 aircraft.





In November 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also undertook a sortie on the TEJAS aircraft. He expressed that the experience significantly bolstered his confidence in the country's indigenous capabilities, instilling a renewed sense of pride and optimism about the nation's potential.





In related news, the Vice Chiefs of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force flew in the indigenously manufactured Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS. Air Marshal AP Singh, Vice Chief of Air Staff (VCAS), piloted the lead fighter, while Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani, Vice Chief of the Army Staff, and Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, flew in the TEJAS twin-seater.





This joint participation demonstrated the increasing emphasis on cross-domain cooperation among the land, sea, and air forces. The flight occurred over Jodhpur during exercise Tarang Shakti 2024, India's first multi-national exercise aimed at enhancing interoperability and operational coordination.





Agencies







