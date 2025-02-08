



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has stated that India is in communication with U.S. authorities regarding the surrender of Tahawwur Rana, who is accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack case, as he has exhausted all legal options in the United States. The U.S. Supreme Court dismissed Rana's appeal on January 21, which clears the path for his extradition to India.





Misri added that India is now in communication with U.S. authorities to work out the logistics of his surrender to Indian authorities and will provide updates as they become available.

Rana, a Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin, is wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his role in planning and executing the Mumbai terror attacks by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), which resulted in 166 deaths.

He had previously appealed against his extradition in lower U.S. courts without success.



The U.S. State Department said that it is currently evaluating the next steps regarding Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India.





Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-origin businessman, was convicted for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. He is a childhood friend of David Headley, who was a co-conspirator and cooperated against Rana.





The 2008 Mumbai attacks: The 26/11 attacks resulted in the deaths of 174 people and more than 300 others were injured.





