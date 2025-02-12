



At Aero India 2025, Major Rajprasad RS of the Indian Army presented innovations such as the Xploder-Kamikaze and IED Disposal remotely operated vehicles, along with the Mobile Reactive Munition System.





These innovations, developed in-house by the officer from the 7 Engineer Regiment, were showcased to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi at the India Pavilion at Aero India 2025.





#IndianArmy has transferred the technology for mass production of Xploder and Agniastra, developed by the Army Design Bureau.This milestone highlights a significant step towards modernizing the Army's capabilities.The Transfer of Technology (ToT) was facilitated by @iitdelhi. pic.twitter.com/Zse3ZqmVfG — PRO, Defence, Guwahati (@prodefgau) August 24, 2024





The Xploder UGV is an all-terrain platform that can perform unmanned reconnaissance and surveillance, deliver explosive payloads, dispose of IEDs remotely, and be used in kamikaze missions during hideout clearance.





It can also be used for disaster relief operations. The equipment is being prepared for mass procurement and induction, and General Upendra Dwivedi launched the innovation for induction into the Indian Army in December 2024.





The Mobile Reactive Munition System (MRMS) is considered an advancement in mine warfare, designed for remote deployment using aerial platforms like Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) or Vehicle-Based Mine Delivery Systems (VBMS). It represents a shift towards disruptive and innovative landmine technologies with reactive capabilities, enabling them to autonomously identify and engage targets, delivering deterrent effects rapidly.



