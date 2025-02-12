Army Officer's Kamikaze UGV To Be Inducted Under Emergency Procurement
At Aero India 2025, Major Rajprasad RS of the Indian Army presented innovations such as the Xploder-Kamikaze and IED Disposal remotely operated vehicles, along with the Mobile Reactive Munition System.
These innovations, developed in-house by the officer from the 7 Engineer Regiment, were showcased to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi at the India Pavilion at Aero India 2025.
#IndianArmy has transferred the technology for mass production of Xploder and Agniastra, developed by the Army Design Bureau.This milestone highlights a significant step towards modernizing the Army's capabilities.The Transfer of Technology (ToT) was facilitated by @iitdelhi. pic.twitter.com/Zse3ZqmVfG— PRO, Defence, Guwahati (@prodefgau) August 24, 2024
The Xploder UGV is an all-terrain platform that can perform unmanned reconnaissance and surveillance, deliver explosive payloads, dispose of IEDs remotely, and be used in kamikaze missions during hideout clearance.
It can also be used for disaster relief operations. The equipment is being prepared for mass procurement and induction, and General Upendra Dwivedi launched the innovation for induction into the Indian Army in December 2024.
The Mobile Reactive Munition System (MRMS) is considered an advancement in mine warfare, designed for remote deployment using aerial platforms like Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) or Vehicle-Based Mine Delivery Systems (VBMS). It represents a shift towards disruptive and innovative landmine technologies with reactive capabilities, enabling them to autonomously identify and engage targets, delivering deterrent effects rapidly.
The Mobile Reactive Mine System (MRMS) employs advanced targeting algorithms to detect enemy assets and mimics the mobility of a spider, allowing it to stealthily navigate toward its target. This mobile anti-tank mine is engineered to manoeuvre beneath armoured vehicles, ensuring effective engagement upon contact, and thereby enhancing the tactical landscape of contemporary warfare. Economic Explosives Ltd (EEL) will be the explosive partner for the munition.
The MRMS, designed by Major General Raj Prasad, represents a significant advancement in anti-armour warfare by offering a unique blend of mobility, adaptability, and lethality. The system's design, drawing inspiration from the agility of a spider, incorporates six articulated walking legs, enabling it to traverse various terrains discreetly.
This design allows the system to move silently toward its target without human intervention after deployment. Once within range of an enemy vehicle, the MRMS can either move towards it or attach itself to the target, ensuring optimal placement for maximum impact. Unlike traditional mines, the MRMS can be retrieved, rearmed, and redeployed, offering a tactical advantage, and is effective in diverse environments.
The Indian Army is also procuring the Vehicle Based Mine Scattering System (VBMSS) to rapidly lay minefields during operations to delay or check enemy advances. The VBMSS will deploy both anti-tank and anti-personnel mines and comprises an independently powered mine dispensing sub-system mounted on a high mobility vehicle.
ANI
No comments:
Post a Comment