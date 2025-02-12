



Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited (KSSL) and L3Harris Technologies have partnered to develop advanced tactical solutions for military communication, aligning with the U.S.-India Defence Industrial Cooperation framework. The collaboration aims to enhance India's defence capabilities by fostering indigenous innovation and reducing reliance on foreign imports.





The partnership seeks to develop advanced C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) technologies and establish a robust tactical communications network for the Indian Armed Forces.





A two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreement will see both companies working together to provide solutions in C4ISR technologies. This partnership enables L3Harris to leverage KSSL's local expertise.





In a strategic alignment the collaboration aligns with the U.S.-India Defence Industrial Cooperation, promoting advanced military technology collaboration.





L3Harris will provide its technological innovations, extending its existing global presence. They have been operating in India for over 21 years, equipping the Indian Armed Forces with tactical radios and airborne electro-optic/infrared systems.





KSSL will contribute its manufacturing expertise to deliver state-of-the-art solutions for India's security needs.





Dave Johnson, Vice President, International, L3Harris: "This MOU sets the stage for future partnerships and opportunities in India, where the combined strengths of L3Harris and KSSL can contribute to bolster national security for the country".





Neelesh Tungar, President & CEO, KSSL: "This collaboration unlocks new strategic capabilities and will lead to harnessing new opportunities for quick delivery of sophisticated defence products to the Indian Armed Forces".





The agreement aims to establish secure and resilient supply chains to support international commitments, contributing to a more reliable and efficient global defence infrastructure.





